Ericsson, Akamai Technologies form strategic alliance

Ericsson and Akamai Technologies have formed an exclusive strategic alliance to market mobile cloud acceleration solutions aimed at improving end-user Internet experiences.

The companies will jointly develop solutions for the market for content and applications delivered to mobile devices. Ericsson and Akamai bring together the mobile networks and the cloud to open new business opportunities for both operators and content providers.

This is the first time that Akamai’s global delivery network has been integrated into mobile networks in this way. Working with Ericsson, the content and applications already being accelerated over the Internet by Akamai also will now be accelerated over mobile broadband.

The Ericsson and Akamai alliance creates an integrated mobile Internet ecosystem designed to enable mobile network operators to be more involved in the Internet value chain and help them better monetize their networks and subscriber base.