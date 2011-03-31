ERI Expands Rigid Offerings



Electronics Research Inc. has several new products planned to show this month.



First is the 1329 Line of aluminum outer and copper inner conductor rigid coaxial transmission line. The family offers 6-1/8 (50 and 75 ohm), 4-1/16-inch (50 ohm) and 3-1/8-inch (50 ohm) sizes. The aluminum exterior lowers weight and costs.







ERI is showing several new filters. Two new notch filters are available: the 785 Series of medium-power FM notch filters and the 786 Series of high-power FM notch filters. On the band-pass front there are the 780 Series of medium-power band-pass filters and the 783 Series of high-power band-pass filters. There is also the new 935 (2 kW) low-power band-pass filter and the 938 (5 kW) band-pass filter.



Joining the CS300 3-1/8-inch motorized broadband coplanar switch introduced at last year’s show are the CS203 (1-5/8-inch) and CS400 (4-1/16-inch) motorized switches. Also new for switches is ERI’s Smart Switch technology for utilizing Ethernet to aid in monitoring and control of switches.



NAB Show Booth: C2032

Info:www.eriinc.com



