Ensemble Designs to Introduce Avenue 4445 Smart Switch at NAB



Ensemble Designs will demonstrate a new, smart switch for ASI transmission streams for use in broadcast television applications at the 2011 NAB Show.





Avenue 4445

BrightEye Mitto Scan Converter

The Avenue 4445 is a smart 2x1 switch that combines detailed analysis of the transport stream and removes jitter in DVB-ASI streams. The 4445 is both a clean switch and a fail-safe bypass protection switch for use with critical broadcast feeds. Two signals are fed to the 4445, the main on-air signal and a back up feed. If the main signal has a problem then the switch goes to the backup feed, which keeps the broadcaster on air at all times.



The 4445 uses internal buffers to align the two streams to matching points that will allow clean switching. The 4445 acts as a time base corrector for ASI streams by removing all jitter and putting a new clock onto the output stream. Other applications include STLs, satellite feeds, transoceanic cable, terrestrial fiber and is useful for SFNs (Single Frequency Networks).



The company will also feature an iPhone to HD and SD SDI video interface to the BrightEye Mitto Scan Converter. Mitto provides a solution for getting severe weather footage and breaking news from an iPhone into a news program.



Ensemble Designs will be at Booth N1323.



