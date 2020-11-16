Enensys Launches DTTConnect for Digital Terrestrial TV
A new system to build and operate next-gen DTT networks
RENNES, France—Enensys Technologies has introduced DTTConnect, a new platform designed to build and operate next-generation Digital Terrestrial TV networks.
Meant to work specifically with next-gen DTT head-ends, DTTConnect is based on Enensys’ virtualized and software-based technologies, allowing for flexibility and scalability for sizing the head-end infrastructure as needed.
DTTConnect allows for “one-click” transition between first- and second-generation DTT standards, as well as 5G broadcast technology. State-of-the-art broadcast gateway technology helps maximize DTT channel efficiency and operate SFN networks, per Enensys.
DTTConnect has a subscription business model, with different plans depending on the stage of the DTT network rollout a customer is in, from early experiment to commercial rollout. In addition, DTTConnect can be secured with redundancy and QoE/QoS monitoring capabilities, and features ad-insertion signalling and monitoring for DTT resource monetization.
For more information, visit www.enensys.com.
