Emotion Systems adds new functionality to eFF

Emotion Systems has announced the addition of MXF functionality to eFF (Emotion File Finish), a software application that automatically analyzes and fixes audio loudness violations in file-based media. In addition, the company has added multi-language UI support to eFF.

eFF automatically resolves audio loudness errors in file-based media to ensure compliance with the latest international standards. To ensure that users make the right decisions, eFF efficiently analyzes file-based media by using accurate modelling of VU and PPM meters, and loudness detection parameters (ATSC A/85, EBU R128 and ITU-R BS.1770). In addition, the fact that eFF operates in faster than real time and provides operators with a graphical display that enables them to quickly assess any audio issues.

Applications for eFF include MCRs as well as nonlinear video editing and online finishing suites.