EMotion Engines to debut new noise reducer
At IBC2010, eMotion Engines will show a new and improved noise reducer and a Web services (SOAP)-orientated architecture.
The company has combined motion-estimation technology developed by a university academic and his team with a group of industry professionals who have a track record of success in the media technology industry. By applying this core technology, eMotion Engines provides a focused range of easy-to-use, high-quality, high-performance applications for spatial and temporal processing of moving images.
See eMotion Engines at IBC2010 Stand 7.J157c.
