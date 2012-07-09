Emcore Ships 1080p Video-Over-Fiber Optiva Cards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.: Emcore Corp. is ramping production and shipping the Opticomm-Emcore Nextgen OTP-1DVI2A1SU insert cards for the Optiva platform. Since its market debut in 2011, the OTP-1DVI2A1SU has seen multiple upgrades and enhancements to make it more customizable and energy efficient, while still delivering real-time, high-bandwidth video over fiber-optic transport systems.



The cards provide transmission of DVI or VGA video, stereo analog or digital audio, and USB KM and RS-232 serial data for control of peripherals over long or short distances from 0.5 to 70 km. This transmitter-receiver pair is intended for applications such as large multi-screens, JumboTron, digital signage, VIP suite broadcasting, medical imaging, graphic design, movie editing, drafting, KVM workstations, animation and secure video conferencing.



The OTP-1DVI2A1SU receives any analog or digital resolution and then automatically scales its output to the monitor’s native resolution. This allows for easy integration and solves compatibility issues between monitors and source types. It supports graphics resolutions up to 2560x1600/60Hz and video resolutions up to 1080p/60Hz without compression or degradation of picture quality.



The full Optiva line of video, audio and data extension cards was designed to maintain lossless fiber extension between input and output signals. New signals may be added to most products through our proprietary daisy-chain technology without the need for additional fiber. The Optiva line of products also includes insert cards for up to 16 channels of multiplexing/demultiplexing, 16x16 matrix switching, optical add/drop, as well as remote system monitoring. Optiva insert cards can be installed in both 19-inch rackmount and compact tabletop, or wall-mountable enclosures.