EditShare Unveils FLOW Panel for DaVinci Resolve Studio

BOSTON—EditShare has developed the FLOW Panel, a media asset management system designed specifically for use with Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve Studio.

FLOW manages media assets and workflows across on-premise and cloud-based tiered storage environments, providing DaVinci Resolve users with a media gateway to assets and associated metadata.

FLOW features production tools to facilitate advanced remote workflows. This includes the ability to quickly organize assets into folders and cuts-only sequences; one-click imports of assets into DaVinci Resolve Studio; delivering metadata and content directly onto the timeline; and uploading of assets from DaVinci Resolve Studio back into FLOW with one click for review and approval processes.

With FLOW, Davinci Resolve Studio editors can edit with proxies, be they downloaded, streamed over VPN or played from central shared storage. FLOW generates the proxies and tracks the relationship between high and low-resolution files. A menu toggle in DaVinci Resolve Studio lets users switch between original and proxy versions.

The FLOW Panel for DaVinci Resolve will be available with FLOW 2021.