EditShare to demonstrate Lightworks Open Source at IBC2010

EditShare will demonstrate for the first time its Lightworks Open Source solution at IBC2010. Lightworks Open Source is a large-scale, open source development initiative for a nonlinear editing platform. It is designed to offer an unprecedented gateway into the NLE’s core engine, enabling a wide-range of creative developers to implement forward-thinking features and workflows.

Features include support for stereoscopic 3-D, true shared projects, instant save, multi-cam ingest, Universal Media File support, native RED editing, native 2K support with DPX and RED, dual outputs, and a format-independent timeline.