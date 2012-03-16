EditShare adds support for 64-bit Avid applications
EditShare has announced that its XStream, Energy and Metro collaborative storage products now provide complete compatibility with Avid Technology's new 64-bit systems, including Media Composer and Symphony v6.0, as well as NewsCutter v10.0.
The EditShare shared storage V6.1.3 update is free to existing EditShare V6.x customers with a valid maintenance contract.
EditShare's storage infrastructure combines high performance and workflow-engineered features, such as Avid and Final Cut Pro (FCP) project sharing, to optimize collaboration for post-production, Digital Intermediate and broadcast production workflows. Fully integrated with EditShare Flow, Lightworks, Geevs and Ark, EditShare shared storage systems scale to petabytes.
