Avid Accelerates Move to Cloud Production With AWS Agreement

BURLINGTON, Mass.—Avid has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), to deliver a cloud-based production framework that helps film and television production companies address key industry challenges, including rising costs, reduced budgets, and increasingly complex workflows, the two companies said. The new collaboration will be showcased at the 2025 NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas April 5-9.

The new Avid on AWS production framework gives studios, broadcasters, and streaming services unparalleled access to Avid’s post-production solutions—offering the award-winning Avid Media Composer video editing software and Avid NEXIS storage on AWS, Avid said.

Unlike traditional on-premises post-production models, which require heavy upfront investment, the new Avid on AWS production framework delivers enterprise-class security, compliance, and seamless scaling, according to the company. The framework empowers TV and film production companies and post-production facilities to reduce infrastructure complexity, cut operational costs by as much as 40%, and shrink deployment time by roughly 60% through automated workflows. The framework also addresses the skills shortages many production teams face by providing remote access to global talent.

The new Avid on AWS production framework enables rapid deployment of production environments—in hours rather than days or weeks – by utilizing templates for specific project needs. This turnkey solution transforms traditional production workflows by enabling efficient, scalable, and secure cloud-based operations.

“Moving post-production to the cloud means we give creative teams faster, more efficient workflows and real-time collaboration, making it easier than ever for them to view and access media, and eliminate wait times that interrupt the creative process and flow,” Wellford Dillard, CEO at Avid, said. “At Avid, we know that every timeline tells a story, and we are committed to powering creators to craft and tell their stories, and capture inspiration anytime, anywhere.”

The Avid on AWS production framework will be available in AWS Marketplace and expanded offerings for film, TV, and enterprise production companies, including advanced training programs, will roll out throughout 2025.

“The collaboration between Avid and AWS helps set a new standard for efficient, global content production,” said Chris Blandy, Global Leader, Strategy and Business Development for Media & Entertainment at AWS. “Together, we are empowering the media and entertainment industry to accelerate the pace of implementation and content delivery. The Avid on AWS production framework will eliminate costly operational burdens and help maintain professional management standards for post-production.”

Also built on AWS and showcased at NAB Show 2025 is Wolftech News. Wolftech is an Avid company that enables newsroom teams to easily manage story-centric workflows. Wolftech News will be presented at the AWS Theater, Stand W1343 on Sunday, April 6 at 12:45 – 1:15 pm.