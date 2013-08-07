Edgeware to feature new multiscreen service system at IBC2013

Edgeware will preview a new solution for broadcasters and over-the-top (OTT) providers working to deploy multiscreen services at IBC2013 in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-17.

The company also will demonstrate its latest Distributed Video Delivery Network (D-VDN) systems for network operators.



The Edgeware exhibit will highlight a new system that enhances delivery efficiency for broadcasters’ and OTT providers’ multiscreen headends and origin servers. The company also will focus on the latest multiscreen version of the D-VDN system, which includes intelligent session and content management options.

The company also will showcase its latest D-VDN system for IPTV, which allows service providers to break the constraints of existing IPTV delivery networks by enabling control and streaming between existing set-top boxes (STBs) and new companion apps for second-screen devices.

See Edgeware at IBC 2013 Stand 14.C10.