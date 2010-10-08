EAW unveils Resolution line-array modeling software
Loudspeaker specialist EAW has launched Resolution, powerful and easy-to-use simulation software. Driven by EAW’s FChart acoustics modeling software, Resolution offers significant enhancements by using measured 3D acoustic data to accurately predict performance within a specified venue. EAW Resolution is available to any user as a free download.
Resolution allows users to calculate the mechanical load of the array along with the acoustic interactions that occur with a multiple array setup. Environmental conditions, such as user-defined temperature and humidity, can also be factored into the calculations. Further, real-time mechanical analysis is done on each loudspeaker enclosure and flybar to precisely display force limitations based upon the user-entered mechanical design factor. Arrays of EAW loudspeakers can be entered manually or created with the embedded auto designer.
Easy-to-read venue views include side and top-down orientations, complete with zoom capability, allowing the user to easily comprehend the results. Output levels are displayed by varying color using a variety of methods, including 1/3-octave and broadband SPL, “A” and “C” weighted. The direct SPL level and actual frequency response at any point in a venue can also be viewed. Users can print reports as well as store and recall venue and array settings with just a click of a mouse.
Currently, EAW Resolution supports a multitude of EAW line-array products, including the KF740, KF730, KF737, KF760, KF761, NTL720, JFL118 and JFL210, with additional models and other enhancements planned on a regular basis. Once installed, EAW Resolution is easily and automatically updated by using the data files available from the EAW website.
