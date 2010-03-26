EAW introduces SB1001 subwoofer

Sound system manufacturer EAW, a division of LOUD Industries, has launched the SB1001 dual 18in subwoofer. Successor to EAW’s SB1000, the new SB1001 is essentially an SB1002 large-format flyable subwoofer without the rigging hardware. The SB1001 is suited for a wide range of non-flying applications; rigging hardware is available as an option if desired. While the dimensions of the SB1001’s vented enclosure and the fundamental acoustical philosophy remain true to the classic SB1000, the core components are significantly enhanced, resulting in a lighter-weight reference standard that has greater impact, power handling and output capabilities than its predecessor.

The driver mounting of the SB1001 maximizes cone area and allows for the integration of a low-turbulence port while minimizing front area, providing the acoustical performance and physical configuration well suited for creating large subwoofer arrays. Two 18in drivers employ large (4.5in) voice coils, as well as powerful neodymium magnet structures that also reduce weight. The operating frequency range of the SB1001 is 27Hz-161Hz (±3dB), and maximum sound pressure levels are 129dB (average) and 135dB (peak).

The SB1001 handles 2400W at 4W, weighs 152lbs and measures roughly 21in at the front with 30in depth. Dual Neutrik Speakon NL4 connectors are positioned on a rear-mounted section of the cabinet angled inward to allow positioning flush against walls. The rugged grille protecting the drivers matches that of the KF760 Series, while the cabinet is finished in a durable, wear-resistant, textured black paint. To optimize LF response, the SB1001 subwoofer is designed for use with EAW’s UX8800 dual-mode digital processor, with optimized processor settings available for download.