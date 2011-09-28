Easeltv to expand collaboration with Virgin Media

Connected TV specialists easeltv has announced further collaboration with Virgin Media to develop applications (apps) for its TV service powered by TiVo.

Easeltv has already developed a core framework application that Virgin Media has adapted to create apps to promote the launch of the latest Harry Potter movie, Virgin Media Shorts and V Festival.

These apps exploit high-quality video coupled with rich online content to give customers a unique and seamless playback experience that is closer to a linear broadcast channel than a website in both form and function. Easeltv will also be working on other apps for Virgin Media's TiVo-powered platform.