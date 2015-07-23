DVEO to Launch Targeted Ad Insertion Platform at IBC 2015

SAN DIEGO – DVEO plans to introduce its new multi-carrier advertising platform, the SPOTTER, at the upcoming 2015 IBC Show. The SPOTTER is a targeted ad insertion and delivery platform that uses content and viewer information to determine ads played out to any viewer, combining content type, consumer profile and geographical location data by mining multiple data bases in real-time.

SPOTTER Targeted Ad Insertion Platform

The SPOTTER functions by transcoding content and inserting SCTE 35 signals with the metadata required for ad insertion. The system can use ASI, IP, or HD-SDI as an input, and DVB-ASI or IP as its output. Automated UDP Packet Recovery Technology can also be added via DVEO’s DOZER for error-free, real-time video delivery to MSO, cable operator, affiliate, or regional head ends.

SCTE 35 signals are used to prepare streams for various combinations of program types, regional zones, or viewer profiles. If SCTE signals or the content creator/originator are not involved, SPOTTER can identify content type by analyzing the program guide, closed captions, face/image and video recognition of live video signals.

Additional SPOTTER features include the ability to trigger “ad starts” and deliver targeted ads to set top boxes and mobile viewers.

Provider of digital video and HDTV products, DVEO will be at booth 2.A24 at IBC 2015, which runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.