DVEO Releases Video Streaming Kit

SAN DIEGO—TV/OTT equipment supplier DVEO has crafted a standalone video streaming kit, which it claims can be used to create a live streaming setup in 30-60 minutes.

Called the Cheap & Easy Streaming Kit, DVEO’s new offering enables users to live stream to Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Periscope, Mixer, Good Game, Hitbox, Daily Motion and other RTMP servers. The kit works in conjunction with the support of Open Broadcaster Software, an open source streaming and recording application that runs on Windows.

The streaming kit is also paired with an HDMI camera that supports both 1080p and pan, tilt and zoom. There is also real-time video/audio capturing and mixing, with a multitude of scenes that the user can switch between via custom transitions.

“DVEO ultimately created this kit to provide an affordable streaming kit for everyone to use,” said Laszlo Zoltan, CEO of DVEO.