Dugan to Showcase Live Mic Management at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Dan Dugan Sound Design—the inventor of the automatic microphone mixer—will showcase three new products for managing live microphones in unscripted talking situations: the Dugan Model M, Dugan Model N and Dugan Model K.

Model K

Dugan Model M has (optical and copper) MADI I/Os, and Model N has (primary and secondary) Dante I/Os. They provide 32 channels of Dugan auto-mixing at 96K or 64 channels at 48K, and a new scene memory that records and recalls operating settings globally or by group in a library of named scenes.

Model K, which serves as a physical interface for all networkable Dugan products, controls over eight channels and three groups. It gives users physical buttons that allow them to operate the system while keeping their eyes on the production. It includes manual, automatic, mute keys for each channel, encoders and LCD displays for channel names and parameter values.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Dan Dugan Sound Design will be in booth C6049. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.