DK-Technologies to unveil DK3 Meter at IBC2012

DK-Technologies is now offering broadcast engineers the ability to de-embed 16 channels of audio from an SDI input by using its award-winning DK3 Compact Audio Loudness Meter. And for those working in a non-video equipped facility, there is still the option of using the meter’s three AES inputs.

DK-Technologies has also made its successful StarFish surround sound display available to all DK meter users, as well as those investing in the new DK3, which makes its European debut at IBC 2012 (Hall 8, Stand E60).

In common with the other meters in DK-Technologies range, the DK3 is compliant with all known loudness recommendations and has pre-sets built in to allow for EBU R128, BCAP, ATSC A/85, ARIB, ABC, AGCOM 219 & ITU 1770-2. Alongside StarFish™, new software features include moving coil emulation of PPM and VU mechanical meters with user selectable scales and a goniometer display for stereo audio. These features are also available to DK1 and DK2 users and can be installed via a free software download from DK-Technologies’ website.