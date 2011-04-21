DK-Technologies features DK loudness meter

DK-Technologies unveiled the DK Meter, the company’s loudness meter and latest addition to its range of high-end audio and video metering products, at the 2011 NAB Show.

The Compact Audio Loudness Meter is no bigger than an iPhone and is designed to meet increasing demands from the market for cost-effective stereo and 5.1 metering, including loudness.

DK-Technologies showed two versions of the prototype: the DK1, which is well suited for anyone working in stereo and the DK2, which is specifically aimed at the burgeoning 5.1 surround sound market.

The DK Meter is easy to use, easy to install and comes with its own desk mount. It accepts digital audio inputs and is supplied with all known loudness measurement recommendations, as well as the standard DK-Technologies meter scales.