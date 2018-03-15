Dimetis Releases mX Media Exchange Automation Workflow

DIETZENBACH, GERMANY—Software developer Dimetis GmbH is ready to roll-out its latest media workflow automation and orchestration platform, the mX Media Exchange. This new workflow is designed to provide management, automation and transfer of large files with enhanced metadata handling for video and audio files through a web interface.

The mX platform is capable of managing complex file-based workflows and can connect with third party systems like transcoders, file checkers, workflow systems, storage and resource scheduling tools. Specific features for the mX include advanced metadata editor and management, with the system automatically collecting technical metadata and the ability to aggregate editorial metadata from multiple sources; a GUI workflow builder with drag-and-drop functionality, defined rule-sets based on file information, can store files in a library and address third-party systems; and it provides 24x7 monitoring as are customized reports based on completed transfers, alarm events, transferred volumes, number of transfers and reporting time.

Dimetis designed the mX system for broadcasters, content providers and production companies.