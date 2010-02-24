Digital Rapids to Unveil MediaMesh

StreamZHD Live ABR

Digital Rapids is bringing its new StreamZHD Live ABR, part of the StreamZ Live family of encoders to the 2010 NAB Show. The company is also showing the MediaMesh content delivery system, as well as new versions of its established solutions.



The new StreamZHD Live ABR adaptive streaming system encodes and streams live HD and SD content for delivery through the latest generation of adaptive bit-rate delivery technologies. StreamZHD Live ABR supports Adobe Flash Media Server Dynamic Streaming, Microsoft IIS Smooth Streaming, and adaptive delivery for the Apple iPhone.



Digital Rapids’ StreamZHD studio encoding system will be showcased with new version 3.2 software. New features in version 3.2 include integrated segmenting for Apple iPhone delivery, JPEG2000 encoding and workflow integration, and YouTube Content ID fingerprinting support.



The MediaMesh content delivery system combines a delivery framework with full-featured receiving appliances, providing efficient transfer of digital media between content providers, contributors, aggregators and distribution partners. It optimizes delivery of HD, SD and Digital Cinema content over terrestrial IP networks and satellite. New extensions will be shown for easy management of the entire distribution chain, from ingest and approvals to receiving.



Digital Rapids will be at Booth SL6010.



