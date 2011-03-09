Digital Rapids to roll out latest version of Transcode Manager at NAB Show

Digital Rapids will unveil the latest version of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager at the 2011 NAB Show.

The next generation of the enterprise-class distributed media transcoding software features new dynamic workflow capabilities and further extends Transcode Manager's scalability within facilities and beyond.

Transcode Manager provides efficient management, automation and performance for top-quality media transformation between acquisition, production, archive and distribution formats. Transcoding huge volumes of clips daily for many of the world's largest studios and media organizations, Transcode Manager supports today's rapidly expanding multiscreen distribution opportunities with output format support for viewing platforms from mobile phones and tablets to game consoles and connected TVs.

See Digital Rapids at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SL6010.