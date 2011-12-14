Digital Rapids joins Akamai NetAlliance Solution Partner program

Digital Rapids has announced that it has joined the Akamai NetAlliance Solution Partner Program.

Akamai has expanded its partner program to encompass the digital media ecosystem through the NetAlliance Solution Partner Program, with Digital Rapids joining as one of the new expansion's inaugural members.

Digital Rapids' hardware and software systems transform live and file-based video and audio into the multiple formats required by applications ranging from production and archive to multiscreen viewing on a variety of devices ranging from PCs, tablets, mobile phones and game consoles to connected and traditional television.

Digital Rapids' systems enable media organizations and professionals to maximize the potential of their media content when pursuing new revenue opportunities or new ways to reach their audiences.