Digital Nirvana Releases MonitorIQ 7.0

FREEMONT, Calif.—Digital Nirvana has announced the release of the seventh generation of its MonitorIQ broadcast monitoring and compliance logging platform.

MonitorIQ 7.0 includes an updated, intuitive web interface, improvements to core features and new capabilities, such as single-click access to content and metadata, to make regularly performed tasks simple.

“Migration to MonitorIQ 7.0 gives broadcasters all the key features of Volicon's beloved Observer product, and it improves upon each one to provide unparalleled broadcast monitoring and compliance capabilities,” said Keith DesRosiers, director of sales solutions at Digital Nirvana.

"We've updated the platform with uniquely advanced capabilities and—equally or more important—we have leveraged our extensive experience in design engineering for monitoring systems to redesign the user interface so that users of all technical abilities can complete key tasks with just a few clicks.”

The broadcast monitoring and compliance platform enables broadcasters to record, store, monitor, analyze and repurpose content with a just few clicks. The platform records content natively from anywhere in the video delivery chain, making it possible for users to gain knowledge about their broadcasts for regulatory and compliance purposes.

New MonitorIQ 7.0 features include:

Single-click access to content and metadata, making metadata that’s timestamped and indexed to video for each asset available on a single page. A wide variety of metadata information, such as data on loudness, closed captions and ratings, is supported.

Rapid clip and share capabilities via a thumbnail storyboard user interface that makes identifying content fast for rapid creation of frame-accurate clips. Grabbed thumbnails can be exported and transcoding done as needed to enable collaboration.

Quick-compare and competitive analysis of channels. Besides video, the new release enables comparison of ratings data, SCTE 35/104 messages, closed captions and subtitles and loudness.

AI and machine learning services integration, which enables functions such as identifying ads on competitive channels, logo detection and recognition, transcript generation for ads and content, face recognition and closed caption conformance to internal and external guidelines.

Hybrid cloud architecture that enables broadcasters to archive content locally or in the cloud.