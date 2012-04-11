Digigram to Introduce IP Audio and Video Codecs at NAB Show

Digigram CANCUN mobile USB sound cards

At this year’s NAB Show, Digigram will introduce IQOYA *CALL/LE, a cost-effective audio over IP (AoIP) codec for real-time audio contribution over IP networks that require 24-bit audio quality and reliability. It offers quick, easy phone-like connections to remote talent.



Digigram will also introduce the AQORD *LINK encoder/decoder/transcoder for high-quality IP video and broadcast. Applications include content contribution from a live event to the studio, from one studio to another, from studio to transmitter, or delivery to a content distribution network. It simultaneously processes two video channels per 19-inch rack-mount chassis, and offers 1TB built-in storage.



Digigram will also introduce CANCUN, a new range of mobile USB sound cards for on-the-go audio professionals. It’s available in two models: the CANCUN 442-Mic with four inputs and outputs; and the CANCUN 222-Mic with dual inputs and outputs. Both offer simultaneous analog and AES I/O with 2x500 MIPS dual-core processing power.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Digigram will be at booth C2950.

