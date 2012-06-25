Digigram IQOYA *CALL/LE offers audio codec solution

Digigram is now featuring its IQOYA *CALL/LE audio codec solution. The IQOYA *CALL/LE is a cost-effective AoIP codec for use with simple IP infrastructures. IQOYA * CALL/LE is designed for any real-time audio contribution application over IP networks that requires superior end-to-end, full-duplex audio quality with a high level of reliability.

Providing superior 24-bit audio quality with input THD greater than -90dB and low power consumption of under 11W, IQOYA *CALL/LE offers quick and easy phone-like connection to remote talent.

At the core of IQOYA *CALL/LE is the same audio transport technology found on all members of the IQOYA family of IP audio solutions by Digigram: the FluidIP™ audio transport technology ensures a robust connection with efficient management of jitter, loss, drift, QoS, and FEC; and the unit's low latency and superior Fraunhofer® error concealment deliver exceptional quality.

IQOYA *CALL/LE's symmetrical RTP mode with auto-answer makes it particularly suitable for simple infrastructures without SIP, and the unit supports easy creation and use of profiles for both audio and network formats.

With remote control of IQOYA V*MOTE dedicated signaling and local recording — a 100 percent software IP audio codec running on reporters' laptops — and super-fast configuration through a web-based remote interface, IQOYA *CALL/LE is a versatile and efficient addition to the IQOYA infrastructure for professional IP audio contribution, delivery, and distribution.