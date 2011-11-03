DEV adds signal recording feature to assist satellite industry in reducing interference

The DEV AmericaL-Band Signal Distribution System DEV 2190 now comes with a signal recording function as a standard feature.

The addition of the signal recording feature should help the satellite industry in its efforts to manage and mitigate RF interference.

The DEV 2190 is a next-generation L-Band signal distribution and management appliance that is well suited for large satellite ground stations receiving many signals.

DEV's signal recording allows a user to access the RF signal level of any L-Band signal and/or LNB feeder current directly via the Web interface of the DEV 2190. Recorded data are displayed in an easy-to-use graphical user interface and can be exported. The new feature captures signal properties in the input path of the system and records them in user-defined time intervals.