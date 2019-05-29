Densitron Releases Open and Closed Frame TFT Displays

KENT, England—Display, monitor and embedded computing technology provider Densitron is launching a new series of open and closed frame TFT displays with touchscreens in 13.3- and 21.5-inch models. The new products are expected to be used particularly for mixing desks.

The new Densitron displays are part of the company’s complete ecosystem. They feature a streamlined appearance that allows for customization, like being rotatable or being put at the end of a pole for easier viewing. The screens are HMI with multitouch capabilities that allow operators to update information on the display and manipulate sequencing.

With the 21.5-inch display, a half 4K monitor resolution (3840x1080) is available. It also provides a viewing angle of 178-degrees and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. For the 13.3-inch display, its resolution is 1920x1080, has a 178-degree viewing angle and an 800:1 contrast ratio.