deltatre and Vizrt Expand Partnership for Magma Pro Football Solution

BERGEN, NORWAY—deltatre and Vizrt broaden their partnership with Magma Pro powered by Viz Libero for the upcoming Soccer World Championship.



Magma Pro powered by Viz Libero extends deltatre’s Magma product offering typically used for TV graphics and tournament statistics (including tracking data) with the virtual graphic capabilities and 3D camera flights offered by Viz Libero.



Viz Libero, Vizrt’s 3D sports analysis tool, accesses the Magma database to attach and display deltatre statistics to a player within the Viz Libero analysis, either by applying tied-to-pitch graphics such as heat maps, or with player pointers to tag the players on the field. The integration of Magma’s player tracking data allows for fast turnaround analysis clip preparation, as well as direct interactive analysis by the studio expert. In addition, Magma Pro powered by Viz Libero enables a smooth workflow for accessing the stored game events and video footage.



Earlier this year deltatre added several new Vizrt products to their production setup. Viz Trio is being used for live production of all real-time graphics, including lower thirds, match-ups, and score boards. Viz Virtual Studio creates augmented reality graphics on set, providing presenters with a new way of highlighting key players and match-ups.



Magma Pro powered by Viz Libero will be unveiled for the first time this December in Rio de Janeiro in preparations for the upcoming World Cup.