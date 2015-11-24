Dejero Updates Live+ Newsbook Software

WATERLOO, ONTARIO—Dejero has announced an updated version of its Live+ Newsbook software for Mac notebooks. This new version of the LIVE+ enables users to bond portable Broadband Global Area Network terminals for a live stream more than 1 Mbps of video. As a result, users have access to additional Internet connectivity and allows for live video streaming anywhere covered by a BGAN satellite network.

Network Innovations Provides a Client With the Updated Live+ NewsBook Software by Dejero

With the BGAN-HDR bonding feature, the Live+ can now send live video feeds and recorded and edited files back to the broadcast facility by connecting multiple Explorer-710 terminals to the notebook through Ethernet. A High-Data-Rate streaming connection automatically optimizes transmission settings. In addition to BGAN, Live+ Newsbook software bonds cellular, Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections for an aggregated data path for the transmission of high-quality, low-latency video.

Dejero is a provider of remote acquisition, cloud management and multiscreen distribution products located in Waterloo, Ontario.