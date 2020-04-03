Decimator Design Releases 4K Cross Converter

LONDON—Decimator Design has announced that its 12G-Cross low-power, portable converter is now available for shipping.

With 12G-Cross, either the HDMI or SDI outputs can be simultaneously sourced from either the HDMI or SDI input, or the new 4K scaling engine. 12G-Cross offers four modes: HDMI to SDI while simultaneously converting SDI to HDMI; HDMI to HDMI while simultaneously converting SDI to SDI; HDMI to SDI and HDMI; and SDI to SDI and HDMI.

The 4K scaling engine can be driven by either the SDI or HDMI input, supports horizontal and/or vertical flipping and can be locked to either the SDI, HDMI or Genlock input. It is capable of scaling and/or frame rate converting between 351 input formats and 57 output formats. Among the support formats are 294 VESA formats in via HDMI input.

In addition, 12G-Cross supports 3G-SDI level A and B, enabling conversion between both. It also has an LCD screen and button control system.

Decimator Design is selling the 12G-Cross for $495.