Decimator Debuts 4K Cross-Converter

LAS VEGAS—At the 2019 NAB Show, Decimator Design launched the 12G-CROSS cross converter, offering 4K support up to 4096x2160 at 60p. 12G-CROSS allows either of the HDMI or SDI outputs to be simultaneously sourced from either the HDMI or SDI input or the new 4K scaling engine. The 4K scaling engine can be driven by either the SDI or HDMI input, supports horizontal and/or vertical flipping and can be locked to either the SDI, HDMI or Genlock input.

The 12G-CROSS is a small (4.2” x 5.1” x 1.2”), low power, portable converter encased in a solid heavy duty aluminum case and does not contain a fan, allowing it to be used in almost any environment.

The 12G-CROSS features the following four modes:

1. HDMI to SDI while simultaneously converting SDI to HDMI

2. HDMI to HDMI while simultaneously converting SDI to SDI

3. HDMI to SDI and HDMI

4. SDI to SDI and HDMI

Decimator Design’s new 4K scaling engine can scale and/or frame rate convert between any of the following 57 formats:

(3840 or 4096) x 2160p50/59.94/60 via HDMI or 12G-SDI

(3840 or 4096) x 2160p30/29.97/25/24/23.98 via HDMI or 6G-SDI

(1920 or 2048) x 1080p50/59.94/60 via HDMI or 3G-SDI levels A or B

1920 x 1080i60/59.94/50 via HDMI or HD-SDI

(1920 or 2048) x 1080p30/29.97/25/24/23.98 via HDMI or HD-SDI





(1920 or 2048) x 1080psf30/29.97/25/24/23.98 via HD-SDI

1280 x 720p60/59.94/50/30/29.97/25 via HDMI or HD-SDI

1280 x 720p24/23.98 via HD-SDI

720 x 480p59.94 or 720 x 576p50 via HDMI





720 x 480i59.94 (NTSC) or 720 x 576 (PAL) via HDMI or SD-SDI

The 12G-CROSS also supports 3G-SDI level A and B, allowing for conversion between both and incorporates an easy-to-use LCD screen and button control system.

12G-CROSS is $495.00 plus local taxes and shipping.