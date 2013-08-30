Darim Vision to Show vStudio at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Darim Vision will be spotlighting its vStudio virtual studio system. Darim Vision is a South Korean manufacturer of video communication and production solutions.



According to the company, vStudio is a simple hybrid virtual studio production system made for professional broadcasters. “From simple announcements to complex interactive entertainment shows, this all-in-one virtual studio production solution, vStudio, lets you start the production work in minutes,” said Darim Vision’s promotional material. “It is so flexible, seamless, robust, and easy to use, that producers can focus more on scenarios than limitations of technology itself.”



Darim Vision also makes educational, surveillance, and motion simulation products.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Darim Vision will be at stand 3.A19e.



www.darimvision.com