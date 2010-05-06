Dalet, Omneon showcase integrated solution

At the 2010 NAB Show, Dalet Digital Media Systems and Omneon showcased an optimized integration of the Dalet Enterprise Edition production and media asset management (MAM) solution with the Omneon video and storage infrastructure.

Designed for content creation, management and delivery, Dalet Enterprise Edition combines journalist tools, a MAM framework and a workflow engine. It integrates newsroom computer system, video production, delivery automation and archiving.

The Omneon video storage and delivery platform, based on the Omneon Spectrum media server and Omneon MediaGrid storage server, provides performance and reliability for production workflows.