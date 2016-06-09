Dalet Launches xN Standards Converter

NEW YORK—Based off of its AmberFin technology, Dalet Digital Media Systems teamed with Microsoft with the development of the Dalet xN Standards Converter. This newly launched platform brings motion-compensated frame-rate conversion to the cloud, allowing it to serve as a file-based standards conversion tool.

Offering on-demand format and frame rate conversion, the xN Standards Converter identifies the configuration and outputs the final video product in the highest quality possible, according to Dalet’s press release. Features include a user interface for preparing, triggering and monitoring the conversion process; ability to handle multiple transcode projects simultaneously; flexible cloud-based services to upload and download content anywhere; and working as an on-demand, pay-per-use model.

The Dalet xN Standards Converter is available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.