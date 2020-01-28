Dalet Launches StoreFront SaaS Portal

Company says its Dalet StoreFront makes it easy to maximize inventory exposure and enhance retail opportunities

PARIS—Dalet has unveiled the Dalet StoreFront, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) portal that allows the company’s customers to create a marketplace for their B2B clients, partners and affiliates, the company said today.

With the Dalet StoreFront, multiple users can access content stored on a Dalet MAM using advanced search tools. Search results are filtered to show only relevant material to a qualified client.

At the heart of the Dalet StoreFront is the Dalet MAM orchestration engine, which enables content preparation and delivery. The new storefront makes the shopping experience easy and maximizes exposure to inventory, boosts the likelihood content will be repurposed and enhances retail opportunities, said Dalet.

Nearly all Dalet customers, ranging from news networks that share assets across affiliates to sports leagues servicing licensees will benefit from the Dalet StoreFront, the company said.

“As audiences grow at a global scale, so does the need for more content. Maximizing exposure and facilitating discoverability of our customers’ new or untapped materials is more important than ever before,” said Luc Comeau, market director for MAM and Supply Chain at Dalet.

“However, with this opportunity for increased content ROI comes additional supply chain complexities. Dalet StoreFront enables clients to tap into a rich Dalet MAM inventory with greater efficiency and speed, resurfacing and monetizing otherwise dormant archives, all within the familiar shopping experience that today’s digital shoppers come to expect,” said Comeau.

Taking advantage of the familiar online shopping model and leveraging intuitive browsing to discover content, the Dalet StoreFront makes shopping easily actionable, the company said. It eliminates the back-and-forth exchanges necessary when email is used.

“Requests for content via email and disparate file delivery services are manually intensive and leave far too many opportunities to repurpose and resell content on the table,” said Comeau. “Dalet StoreFront identifies the shopper and presents all of the relevant content options they can choose from, ensuring maximum catalog exposure while keeping content rights intact.”

The Dalet StoreFront makes it easy to license content, the company said. Content owners identify and tag content rights for their licensees and establish rights for visitors and potential licensees.

Dalet StoreFront secures content inventory by keeping all source content under the control and management of Dalet MAM. Only after an order has passed through all checks, automated by Dalet Orchestration, can fulfillment happen, thus creating a segregated browse/shopping experience from the source catalog.

More information is available on the Dalet website.