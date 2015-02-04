Dalet Launches ‘Dalet Academy’

PARIS—Dalet Digital Media Systems announced the launch of its new online educational platform, Dalet Academy. Catering to broadcast and media professionals and enthusiasts worldwide, the Dalet Academy will cover a broad range of topics that are not only technical, but discuss the business implications of emerging technologies, issues and trends in the industry.



This free online platform includes the Dalet Blog, authored by Dalet’s lineup of industry insiders; “Bruce’s Shorts,” the video series hosted by Dalet’s Chief Media Scientist and MXF co-author Bruce Devlin; case studies, white papers and industry articles; webinars; and in-depth training courses.