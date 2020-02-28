Dalet Galaxy Five Powers TV Azteca Supply Chain

NEW YORK—Dalet recently supported Mexican-broadcaster TV Azteca’s effort to boost its content supply chain and delivery of programming via the Dalet Galaxy five. The Galaxy five platform assisted with the faster delivery of content across traditional, digital and social platforms.

With Dalet Galaxy five, TV Azteca is able to connect its production verticals, interweaving workflows from Programs, News, Sports, Archives and Marketing. Specifically, Dalet Galaxy five is able to automate entire file migration from transcoding to metadata capture, per Ivan Neri, TV Azteca’s CIO.

In addition to the Dalet Galaxy five, TV Azteca installed mobile and collaborative production tools from Dalet that included Dalet OneCut and Dalet WebSpace. Meanwhile, Dalet’s social media connectors enabled users to publish content to TV Azteca’s social channels.

Third-party consultants reported that the Dalet-powered media infrastructure reduced production inefficiencies by up to 30% across operations.