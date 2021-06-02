Dalet Expands Its Tech Ecosystem with New Integrations

PARIS—At a time when content producers are exploring new remote workflows and facing rapidly changing businesses, Dalet has announced a number of new integrations and partnerships that will give their customers greater flexibility and interoperability in their operations.

The move will provide content producers and distributors greater choice when it comes to cloud providers, advanced remote editing and archive options and will offer expanded support for Adobe Premiere Pro, Microsoft Azure, and Spectra BlackPearl RioBroker, the company reported.

As part of that push to provide more flexibility, Dalet announced enhancements to its open solutions Dalet Flex and Dalet Galaxy five that can provide easy integration and customized remote workflows with solutions from developers like Adobe, Microsoft and Spectra Logic.

“Dalet has always encouraged our customers and partners to leverage our rich set of APIs to expand their content supply chains while protecting existing investments,” said Bea Alonso, chief market officer at Dalet. “Our goal is to help companies grow for sustained success at their own pace, building long-term relationships and real partnerships with our customers.”

Alonso also noted that “the company will continue to explore integrations with providers of complementary solutions, especially cloud infrastructures and services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure and most recently, Alibaba Cloud, to strengthen its position as a true multi-cloud support vendor. Dalet Flex was one of the earliest cloud content supply chain solutions, and works seamlessly with these four different cloud infrastructure vendors.”

The newest integrations include: extended Adobe Premiere Pro integrations for Dalet Flex and Dalet Galaxy five to support a wider set of editing scenarios; Dalet Galaxy xCloud on Microsoft Azure to support cloud-based radio production workflows; Dalet Flex and Dalet Galaxy five with Spectra Logic’s BlackPearl RioBroker Archive to enhance existing workflow orchestration with expanded archive management capabilities.