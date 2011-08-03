Crystal Vision reveals latest interface and keying technology at IBC 2011

At IBC 2011, Crystal Vision will unveil the company's latest range of modular interface and keying products. Products will include a clean and intelligent 2x2 switch with a full framestore synchronizer on each input; a synchronizing up/down/cross converter that can perform two different conversions at the same time; an audio/video delay perfect for correcting large lip-sync errors and enhancements to the modular three-layer logo keyer.

Safe Switch-L 3G provides clean and intelligent 2x2 switching between two 3Gb/s, HD or SD sources, with a full framestore synchroniser on each input allowing it to correct for any timing difference between the two inputs - resulting in no disruption to the output picture when a switch takes place.

Up-Down-S 3G is a synchronizing up/down/cross converter that includes signal timing, meaning engineers can now synchronize sources timed to a different reference or correct any processing delays while up or down converting.

See Crystal Vision on stand on 2.B11 at IBC2011.