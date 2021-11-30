Creamsource Expands Its Vortex Lighting Series with the Vortex4

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA—Creamsource has introduced the Vortex4 1’x1’ 325W high-powered LED for film production. An extension of the proprietary Vortex lighting platform, the Vortex4 embodies what Creamsource says is an “artist-first approach” to UI/UX for maximum creative output. The Vortex4 seamlessly integrates with the Vortex8 for easily expanded lighting configurations.

Like the Vortex8, Vortex4 features a narrow native beam angle of 20 degrees and CCT range from 2200K to 15000K. It can be used as a hard punch light to bounce or push through diffusion, or as a creamy soft light with the Creamsource diffuser or dome. This allows users to bring the fixture closer to the subject without the loss of space.

Vortex4 is an IP65-rated water-resistant fixture that can take on weather, messy effects machines, and extreme dust while integrated internal power supplies simplify rigging and cabling.

Vortex4 adopts “Vortex Connect,” a connectivity suite including LumenRadio TimoTwo built in, Ethernet with sACN, Bluetooth, 5pin DMX, Wifi, USB type A and Creamsource Accessory port. This makes interaction possible between Vortex4 and various third party instruments and protocols.

With the latest CreamOS 1.2.0 architecture, the Vortex4 comes equipped for creative expression with pre-programmed effects, color gels, multi-zone control, and the recently introduced FrameSync technology.