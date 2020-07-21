Creamsource Debuts Vortex8 LED Lighting System

SYDNEY, Australia—Creamsource has introduced its new Vortex lighting system, the Vortex8. A 650W high power LED, the Vortex8 comes in a 2x1-foot form factor.

The Vortex8 is an RGBW system with CCT that ranges from 2,200K to 15,000K, allowing it to be used as either a hard or soft light. There are macro-level controls to let users manipulate up to eight individual zones. Effects and color gels are built into the latest CreamOS architecture, while additional new features are wrapped into a intuitive user interface.

The light can be rigged by an eight-point attachment system for a variety of safe and unique rigging configurations. Creamsource replaced external antennas with all-new internal designs to limit loss or breakage, the company said.

Vortex8 is an IP65-rated water-resistant fixture with no external power supplies so as to simplify rigging and cabling. It is designed to produce a narrow beam angle and high light output for real-to-life reproduction of skin tones with fewer units. It also features built-in LumenRadio and support for Ethernet, Bluetooth, TimoTwo, five Pin DMX, Wi-Fi, USB type-A and a Creamsource accessory port.

Creamsource plans to release the Vortex8 in the fall of 2020 for $4,999; pre-ordering is available.