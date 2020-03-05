CP Communications to Demo IQ Sports Producer at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—As the U.S. distributor for Mobile Viewpoint, CP Communications will be the one showcasing the company’s IQ Sports Producer family of automated live sports production systems at the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

IQ Sports Producer is designed for single-operator use and remote productions to deliver live and on-demand sports. The system can support up to three 180-degree panoramic 4x4 cameras. The output, meanwhile can be AI-based to follow the action, including automated zooming and game tracking technology.

The IQSP system also supports three additional virtual streams defined within the system to follow designated action. Users can drag and drop varied fields of view into the image and add overlays including scoreboard content, sideline and goal views, instant replay content and automatic summaries and highlights. Operators can select and analyze other streams from the field of play during and after the event.

Mobile Viewpoint others two models for IQSP—IQSP Pro and IQSP Plus. Each are built around a 2RU Mobile Viewpoint server with IQSP software, 10 bonded 4G IP connections and AVC/H.264 and HEVC/H.265 compression.

IQSP Pro features an IQ-xCam four-lens panoramic camera system that can shoot 4K at 60 fps and has an F2.2 aperture with 5mm focal length. The camera has AI technology to automatically follow the action, as well as wrapping and de-stitching technology. Mobile Viewpoint’s Clipper application is also included, which integrates with a LinkMatrix dashboard for editing and sharing highlights.

IQSP Plus is designed to be a more streamlined version for live sports streaming to the web. It’s panoramic camera uses four CMOS sensors and four 4mm fixed lenses to capture content in 4K at 30 fps. It also includes four IR LEDs and options for the Clipper app, scoreboard, subtitles, commentary and game summary capabilities.

CP Communications will display Mobile Viewpoint’s IQSP system at booth SU6110 during the 2020 NAB Show, April 18-22.