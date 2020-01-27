CP Communications Ships ENG Cam Stream IP Acquisition, Streaming Solution

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.—CP Communications has begun shipping the new ENG Cam STREAM streaming acquisition system and will make the public debut of the new package at the 2020 NAB Show, April 19-22 in Las Vegas, the company announced today.

The fourth system in the company’s Red House Streaming portfolio, ENG Cam Stream enables broadcast-quality production and bonded cellular streaming, providing connectivity to most locations, the company said.

“ENG Cam STREAM integrates everything that news teams and content creators need into a lightweight, turnkey solution at an attractive package price,” said Kurt Heitmann, CEO of CP Communications. “The system makes it much easier and more affordable to cover news wherever it happens, which is especially important in a year that includes our presidential election and the Summer Games in Tokyo.”

The new product supports one or two channels of live 1080p HD video, bonded cellular networking and IP streaming in a plug-and-play package. ENG Cam STREAM is quick and easy to set up, the company said.

With the turnkey offering, camera operators can quickly capture and stream live shots via 4G/3G, Wi-Fi or Ethernet to studio servers, social media sites like Facebook, YouTube and other URLs, CP Communications said.

ENG Cam STREAM ships in a single flight case. It includes Sony PXW-X400 XDCAM camcorder with up to eight embedded audio channels, a Canon 18x zoom lens and tripod. The package also includes an Elvid on-camera field monitor, Sennheiser ME67 shotgun microphone, Sennheiser MD46 ENG handheld microphone, and camera-mounted LED light kit.

The camera integrates a Mobile Viewpoint (MVP) Agile AirLink (H.265/H.264) encoder to harness the bonded cellular bandwidth of eight separate modems. Encoding components fit into a lightweight backpack.

More information is available on the CP Communications website.

More information on the NAB Show is available at nabshow.com.