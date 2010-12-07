Cox Wireless platform introduces Android devices

Cox Communications has introduced Cox Wireless, which use Sprint Nextel’s CDMA network, in three markets: Hampton Roads, VA; Omaha, NE; and Orange County, CA. Cox Wireless’ Android smart phones feature preloaded mobile applications including a universal contact manager to integrate and organize Internet and wireless contacts and voice-to-text conversion to turn voice mail into SMS. By downloading the Cox Remote Guide Access application from Android Market, users can program home DVR recordings and view TV listings. Cox also gives its Wireless customers a five-cent credit for each unused voice minute, up to $20 per month, and provides free mobile-to-mobile and calling between the Cox landline and mobile phones.

Cox Wireless’ mobile phones, which include the HTC Desire, Motorola Milestone, LG Axis, HTC Hero, HTC Wildfire, Samsung Messager Touch and Samsung Profile, are available at the company’s Solution Stores.