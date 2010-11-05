Cox Media adds Diaquest Products QueManager to manage, update news graphics

Cox Media Group (CMG) has adopted the Diaquest Products QueManager, a new graphics order management system (OMS) for Apple Final Cut Server 1.5 newsroom systems, to replace its Proximity Artbox installations.

The new software add-on, which can be integrated with the station group’s Avid iNews newsroom computer systems and Deko graphics systems, provides an efficient workflow for managing over-the-shoulder and other broadcast graphics.

QueManager has been or will be installed in seven CMG stations and duopolies by the end of November.

Every news story has its own life cycle. A local accident might have a life cycle of one day, for example, while a national disaster can have a life cycle of a week or more.



QueManager helps ease the process of managing and updating a graphic designed for a particular story as the story evolves. CMG producers are using QueManager to search thumbnails of existing graphics and attach the finished graphics to stories in Avid iNews.

When used with the Deko ActiveX plug-in, producers can also add titles to a graphic, which can be updated throughout the story’s life cycle without requesting new graphics each time from the graphics department.