ContentWise V4.2 software set to launch at IP&TV World Forum 2012

At IP&TV World Forum 2012, ContentWise will introduce ContentWise V4.2. The new software version boasts two key features: A/B testing for operators, and a social network data processing and presentation component.

A/B testing helps operators measure the actual impact of each ContentWise business rule or combination of rules on any specific user segments or demographics in a real-life environment. With this method, operators can measure key performance indicators that were impossible to measure before.

V4.2's new social data component is a social network connector that enables the recommendation system to take user profile information from Facebook and intelligently map and match a user's "likes" and profile content to the operator content catalog. It also ingests the profile data of a user's Facebook friends to show what content they like. The social recommendations appear as an overlay/enhancement to the programming guide, music store, or app catalog.