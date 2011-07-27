Conax to launch secure OTT solution at IBC2011

Conax will launch a new security solution for over-the-top content (OTT) distribution at IBC2011 in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.

Based on the Conax Contego content protection platform, Conax will provide digital TV service providers with a unified, flexible platform for eliminating revenue threats for all distribution models and all video services.



The enhanced solution will provide pay-TV operators and other distributors of digital pay-content with a future-proof, open standards solution for securing premium content.



Conax security for over-the-top content distribution will complete the Conax Contego platform. It will provide pay-TV operators and distributors with a unified platform for enabling new services and eliminating revenue threats; Easy deployment and upgradeability; and content and service protection.

See Conax at IBC2011 Stand 1.D69.