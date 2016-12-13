Comrex Launches Codec Commander Unit

DEVENS, MASS.—Comrex is now offering a management and monitoring system, Codec Commander, designed for its line of IP audio codecs. The new system features the same control compatibility as Comrex’s current browser-based tools for individual codec management, but doesn’t use Adobe Flash.

Codec Commander is a Microsoft Windows application that enables users to interface with a single Comrex codec. Users can manage connections, check stations, view audio metering, adjust audio profiles, and make changes to system settings. It is compatible with ACCESS, BRIC-Link and BRIC-Link II units with firmware version 3.0p13 or later installed.

Comrex is offering Codec Commander as a free download through its website.